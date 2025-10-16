In a first, IFS officer posted in Mantralaya as Protocol and FDI secretary

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Rajesh Gawande has been appointed as Secretary for Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Diaspora Matters in the Maharashtra government, an official said on Thursday, becoming the first career diplomat to assume such a role.

Till recently, Gawande was serving as the Regional Passport Officer in Mumbai.

His new appointment marked the first time an IFS officer has been deputed to work in the Mantralaya, the state's administrative headquarters, in such a role.

Gawande, who has served in various diplomatic capacities, will oversee international cooperation, diaspora outreach and investment facilitation for the state government, said the General Administrative Department (GAD) official.

The move is viewed as an effort to enhance Maharashtra's global engagement and streamline interactions with foreign delegations, while boosting its ability to attract overseas investments and strengthen ties with the Indian diaspora. PTI ND RSY