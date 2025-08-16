In a first, Janmashtami celebrations to take place at Ram Temple

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 16(PTI) In a historic first, the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is preparing to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami with special rituals and decorations.

The celebration will take place in the sanctum sanctorum, in front of Ram Lalla idol, at midnight on August 16-17, marking a unique convergence of two of Lord Vishnu's most revered incarnations, temple officials said.

Preparations are in full swing, with the temple being adorned with flowers and lights. Ram Lalla will be specially dressed in yellow garments with a golden crown, following a long-standing tradition of special adornment on Lord Krishna's birthday, a Ram temple official told PTI.

A priest of Ram Lalla explained that Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna are both incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and therefore, it has always been a tradition to specially adorn Ramlala on this occasion.

The festivities will include a special aarti and the offering of 56 types of dishes, known as Chhappan Bhog.

The Ram Temple Trust is preparing 150 kg of prasad to be distributed among saints, trustees and devotees. Trust member Anil Kumar Mishra confirmed that all preparations are being made to celebrate Janmashtami according to tradition.

Meanwhile, security agencies are on high alert. Surveillance is being conducted in and around the Ram Temple complex, with a robust security presence.