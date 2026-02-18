In a first, Jharkhand's Ramgarh gets cafe run by transgender persons

Ramgarh, Feb 18 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jharkhand, a cafe has been set up in Ramgarh district that will be run exclusively by members of the transgender community.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz inaugurated 'TransCafe' at the district collectorate park on Tuesday.

An initiative of the district administration, the cafe will be managed by a group of 10 transgender persons.

"For far too long, members of the transgender community have faced social exclusion and economic marginalisation, and it is time we correct these historic injustices through concrete action," Mumtaz said after inaugurating the cafe.

"Our initiative aims to integrate them into the mainstream while respecting their identity and rights. We are committed to creating an inclusive Ramgarh where everyone can live with respect, safety, and opportunity," he said.

The DC said dedicated OPD services are being provided to the transgender community at the district hospital every Saturday afternoon.

"Three dedicated toilets have been opened for them recently at different public places. We have also employed two members of the community, one in the DC office and another in Sadar Hospital, through outsourcing," he added.

A self-help group has been formed, and it will run the cafe, the DC said.

SHG president Himanshi Pradhan said the initiative would help transgender persons to lead a respectful life.

Himanshi, who is pursuing an MBA from IGNOU, said the steps taken by the district administration would help the overall development of the community and uplift their social strata. PTI COR SAN SOM