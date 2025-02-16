In a first, Kokrajhar to host inaugural sitting of Assam assembly on Monday

Kokrajhar (Assam), Feb 16 (PTI) For the first time in Assam, a session of the legislative assembly will be held outside Guwahati, with Kokrajhar hosting the inaugural sitting of the Budget session on Monday.

"It will be a historic moment as it symbolises the return of peace in the state and integration of all people. Kokrajhar, once a hub of Bodoland agitation, will host a special a one-day Assembly session," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the Governor's speech, customarily delivered on the first day of the Budget session, will be a major highlight of the sitting.

A key agenda of the sitting will also be strengthening the administration of Sixth Schedule areas, Sarma added.

"This moment is a high point of my tenure as chief minister," Sarma said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X regarding the special sitting, said, "The NDA Governments, both in the Centre and Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. These works will continue with even greater vigour." He also recalled his visit to Kokrajhar, where he witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture.

Shah, also in a post on the micro-blogging site, extended his best wishes to the people of Bodoland.

"This is a significant step towards fulfilling PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to accelerate the development of our Bodo sisters and brothers while nourishing their culture that proudly represents our civilisational ethos," he said.

The remaining of the Budget session will be held at the permanent assembly building in Guwahati.

The session will continue till March 25, with finance minister Ajanta Neog to present the annual budget on March 10. PTI SSG MNB