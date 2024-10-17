In a first, Mumbai cops use PITNDPS Act to jail man with multiple drug cases

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) In what Mumbai police officials said was a first, a history sheeter was detained under provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (PITNDPS Act).

An official said Mohammed Iqbal Mohammed Israel Shaikh alias Musa (34), with seven cases of drug smuggling and distribution against his name at RCF police station, was sent to the central jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the proposal for his detention was approved by the state home department.

"This is the first case of its kind under PITNDPS Act. This is also the first case in the country in which action was initiated at the police station level. RCF police station sent a proposal to keep Musa behind bars after detaining him under PITNDPS Act," he said.

"The Mumbai police commissioner sent the proposal to screening committee, which forwarded it to the home department. The home department on Wednesday approved the proposal and issued orders of Musa's detention, after which he was taken into custody by RCF police," the official added. PTI DC BNM