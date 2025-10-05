In a first, Odisha govt to provide assistance to Durga Puja committees up to Rs 1.10L each

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) The BJP government in Odisha announced that it will provide financial assistance to Durga Puja committees up to Rs 1.10 lakh each.

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said on Saturday that the decision was taken to promote cultural heritage and support traditional festivities.

The committees have been divided into three categories -- heritage Durga Pujas, Durga Pujas that are 75 years old, and the ones that are 50 years old, he said.

While 215 heritage Durga Pujas will receive Rs 1.10 lakh each, the ones in the second and third categories will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, he added.

Suraj said there are 197 puja committees in the second category and 673 in the third.

A total of 1,085 Durga Puja committees will be provided the assistance, with the government spending Rs 7.14 for it, he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM