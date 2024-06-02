In a first, peacock royal butterfly spotted on May 23 in Pench Tiger Reserve

Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra recently documented the first photographic record of the 'peacock royal', also called the Tajuria cippus, a lycaenid butterfly widely distributed across Asia, officials said on Sunday.

Wildlife conservationist and deputy director of Satpuda Foundation Mandar Pingle told PTI that four to five specimens of the Tajuria cippus were sighted on a ficus species tree at Mama Tower, located at an elevation of 438 metres above sea level, at 4pm on May 23 in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR).

"The butterfly was observed during camera installation work and not amid a butterfly survey. This observation marks the first recorded occurrence of this species in PTR," he added.

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra) Prabhu Nath Shukla told PTI this is the first documented record of Tajuria cippus in PTR, adding that it had never been sighted in butterfly surveys conducted in the area earlier.

"The sighting suggests that the Pench Tiger Reserve's diverse flora support this species. It highlights the reserve's role in conserving regional biodiversity and underscores the need for continued biological surveys. The sighting during a non-focused survey activity suggests Tajuria cippus might be more common in the area than previously thought," Pingle said.

The presence of multiple specimens indicates Pench Tiger Reserve might support a stable population of Tajuria cippus, he said, adding that its documented presence here also expands its known range within Maharashtra.

As per officials, the habitat of Tajuria cippus in India is diverse and widespread and it is found in Greater Mumbai, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Arunachal Pradesh, it has been recorded at 400 to 500 m and 500-2200 m in the Indian Himalayan Region and north east region in dense forests. PTI CLS BNM