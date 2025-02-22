In a first, PM Modi, 60 ambassadors to watch mega Jhumur dance performance on Monday: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said ambassadors of 60 countries will be coming together for the first time in the state to watch a Jhumur dance performance by over 8,000 youths from tea garden areas next week.

He also announced cash incentives for all 8,500 participants of the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ programme scheduled for Monday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The performance by 8,500 youths will start at 5:30 pm on February 24. To witness it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Jaishankar, and ambassadors of 60 countries will be present," Sarma told reporters after reviewing the preparations at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium here.

He said though no attempt at setting a world record through the performance will be made, the fact that 60 ambassadors will be together watching it will itself be a record for the state.

"The Jhumur dance performance is our attempt to place before the world the rich music and dance traditions of our tea industry, which has completed 200 years," the CM added.

He said arrangements for live streaming of the event in the tea garden areas will be made.

Sarma also announced Rs 25,000 as an incentive for all participants and master trainers, and Rs 30,000 for the expert trainers.

Besides, Rs 25,000 will be paid to each tea garden to establish cultural clubs, promoting cultural activities in the tea gardens, he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB