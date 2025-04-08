In a first, SC fixes timeline for governors to give assent to bills passed by assemblies

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held that governors cannot sit over bills passed by the state legislature and fixed a timeline of one to three months for their actions under the Constitution.

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the expression "as soon as possible" permeates Article 200 with a sense of expediency, and does not allow the governor to "sit on the bills and exercise pocket veto over them".

"Similarly, by virtue of the first proviso intrinsically and inextricably attached to the option of withholding of assent, there is no scope for the governor to declare simpliciter withholding of assent meaning thereby absolute veto is also impermissible under Article 200," it said.

The bench also said there is no expressly specified time limit for the discharge of the functions by the governor under Article 200 of the Constitution.

"Despite there being no prescribed time limit, Article 200 cannot be read in a manner which allows the governor to not take action upon bills which are presented to him for assent and thereby delay, and essentially roadblock law-making machinery in the state," it said.

The bench also said it is fixing a timeline of one to three months for the governors to decide the fate of bills cleared by the state assemblies, keeping in mind the constitutional significance of Article 200 and the role it plays in the federal polity of the country.

"Failure to comply with this timeline would make the inaction of the governors subject to judicial review by the courts," the bench cautioned.

"In case of either withholding of assent or reservation of the bills for the consideration of the president upon the aid and advice of the state council of ministers, the governor is expected to take such action forthwith subject to a maximum period of one month," the bench said.

The top court said that in case of withholding of assent, contrary to the advice of the state council of ministers, the governor must return the bills together with a message within a maximum period of three months.

It said in case of reservation of bills for the consideration of the president, contrary to the advice of the state council of ministers, the governor shall make such reservation within a maximum period of three months.

"In case of presentation of bills after reconsideration in accordance with the first proviso (of Article 200), the governor must grant assent forthwith subject to a maximum period of one month," it said.

The use of the expression "as soon as possible" makes it clear that the Constitution infuses a sense of urgency upon the governor and expects him to act in expediency, the bench noted.

"If he decides to declare withholding of assent, the settled position of law is that when no time limit for the exercise of power is prescribed, the same must be exercised in a reasonable time period," it said.

The bench also said that guided by the decision of this court in the AG Perarivalan case, it is settled law that the courts are well empowered to prescribe a time limit for the exercise of any function or any power, which by its very nature demands expediency. "Prescribing of a general time limit by this court within which the ordinary exercise of power by the governor under Article 200 must take place is not the same thing as amending the text of the Constitution to read in a time limit, thereby fundamentally changing the procedural mechanism of Article 200.

"Prescription of such a time limit within the scheme of Article 200 is with a view to lay down a determinable judicial standard for ascertaining the reasonable exercise of such power to curtail any arbitrariness," it said.

This court by prescribing a time limit for exercise of power is guided by the inherent expedient nature of the procedure prescribed under Article 200, it added.

"Keeping in mind the constitutional significance of Article 200 and the role it plays in the federal polity of the country, the following timeline is being prescribed," the bench said.

The top court said as a general rule, the governor in exercise of the functions under Article 200 is required to abide by the aid and advice tendered by the council of ministers.

"Any exercise of discretion by the governor in exercise of power under Article 200 is amenable to judicial review," it said.

The verdict holds importance as several opposition-ruled states such as Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal have approached the apex court against delay in giving assent by governors to bills passed by the respective state assemblies. PTI MNL ARI