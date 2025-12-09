Supercar Rally in Sikkim

Gangtok: Sikkim is set to host a supercar rally that will bring 17 of the world's most iconic high-performance machines, from Lamborghinis to Porsches, to the state's rugged mountain roads, officials said on Tuesday.

The rally has been organised as part of the 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan' initiative of the Ministry of Defence to promote battlefield and border tourism, they said.

The rally will be flagged off from Sukna in West Bengal on December 12, and traverse the Siliguri-Gangtok-Cho La-Nathu La-Gnathang-Zuluk circuit before concluding on December 15, offering participants a firsthand experience of Sikkim's dramatic border landscape and pristine high-altitude routes, they said.

The event, organised by Mumbai-based Super Car Route Group, has been supported by the Black Cat Division of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps and the state government.

Conceptualised as a self-funded, self-driven expedition, the initiative aims to position Sikkim as one of India's most spectacular and premier destinations for driving enthusiasts, officials said.

A major highlight of the route is the Cho La (5,420 metres), a strategically significant site from the 1967 India-China clashes, which is now gaining prominence among travellers interested in battlefield tourism.

Because of the rally, Sikkim's lifeline NH-10 will remain closed for heavy vehicles on December 12 and 15, according to a notification.

Movement of heavy vehicles on the 52-km section of the highway from Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim will be restricted from 6 am to 12 pm on December 12, and from 3 pm to 9 pm on December 15.