In a first since 2023 split, both NCP factions to fight Chandgad polls unitedly; Mushrif seals deal

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party and NCP (SP) will unitedly fight polls to the Chandgad municipal council in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Monday.

This is the first time the two factions will be fighting polls together since the Sharad Pawar-founded party split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs, including Mushrif, joined the then Eknath Shinde government.

Addressing a press conference, Mushrif said the two factions will fight as an alliance named Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Aghadi.

"The BJP has been maintaining it would contest elections in alliance wherever it is possible but where it is not possible, the alliance partners will contest alone. In such a case, if BJP is not going to talk to NCP in Chandgad for municipal council polls, why NCP will contest the election alone," Mushrif said.

Mushrif said he brought the leaders from both the factions together and an alliance was forged.

"I am sure the alliance will stay together in the future as party workers from both the parties have worked together when the party was united," the minister added.

Former MLA Rajesh Patil and Nanda Babhulkar will jointly contest the polls, he said.

After the split, Ajit Pawar's faction got the NCP name and 'clock' symbol, while the group under Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).