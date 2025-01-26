In a first, tri-services tableau showcases jointness at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the majestic Kartavya path during the Republic-Day parade on Sunday.

The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India).

On January 1, the ministry declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the focus will be to boost tri-services synergy to enhance India's military might.

The tri-services tableau, showcasing the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the armed forces, depicted a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The defence ministry has been focusing on jointness and integration among the three services, with an aim to maximising the combat potential of the military in both contemporary and future conflicts.

As part of ensuring greater synergy among the three services, the government is looking at establishing integrated theatre commands this year.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

According to the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and Air Force have separate commands. PTI MPB RC