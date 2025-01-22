In a first, tri-services tableau to display jointness at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces will roll down the majestic Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).

On January 1, the ministry declared 2025 as the year of defence reforms and that the focus will be to boost tri-services synergy to enhance India's military might "With the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', the tableau will showcase the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the armed forces, ensuring national security and operational excellence," the ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the tableau would depict a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the three services.

"It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely piloted aircraft, reflecting the tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations," the ministry said.

It said these platforms exemplify the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence.

The ministry said jointness and integration among the three services is at the core of the mandate given to the department of military affairs.

"These are identified as the key building blocks towards maximising combat potential of the armed forces in both, contemporary and future conflicts," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the Integrated Defence Staff has taken focused actions towards tri-services synergy to steer the reforms in the right direction.

"This evolution towards jointness and integration, driven by the synergy between the three services, will significantly enhance the country's military capabilities by fostering a culture of shared responsibility and unified action in safeguarding national interests," it said.

As part of ensuring greater synergy among the three services, the government is looking at establishing integrated theatre commands this year.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the army, air force and navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

Tableaux of 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) and 10 central ministries and departments will be showcased at the Republic Day parade. PTI MPB ZMN