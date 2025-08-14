In a first, two Agniveers get Sena Medal for gallantry

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) In a first, two Agniveers from the Indian Army have been conferred a prestigious military honour for their acts of gallantry, officials said on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Agniveer Kulveer Singh of 7 Sikh Light Infantry and Agniveer Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment have been conferred the Sena Medal (Gallantry).

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to the armed forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

These include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The awards also included seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.

The two Agniveers from the Army find a mention in the annual list of military honours, shared by the defence ministry.

A senior official said this is the "first time" any Agniveer has received a Gallantry award.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 later that year.

Those recruited through this scheme are called Agniveer.

The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches, out of which 115 are from the Indian Army, five from the Indian Navy, and 167 are from the Indian Air Force.

Two Agniveers from the Army — Agniveer Yuvraj Singh of 57 Mountain Division Provost Unit and Agniveer Gurjant Singh of 99 Medium Regiment find their names in the list of Mention-in-Despatches.

Also, according to the defence ministry, several personnel drawn from the armoured corps, regiment of artillery and other units of the Army have been chosen to receive an honorary commission to the rank of an honorary captain ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry shared a link leading to a draft gazette that contains a list of honorary commissions (honorary captain and honorary lieutenant) awarded on the occasion of Independence Day, 2025.

"The President is pleased to award honorary commission to the rank of Honorary Captain/Lieutenant on the eve of Independence Day 2025 to the under mentioned Honorary Lieutenants/JCOs on active list under Para 177 of Regulation for the Army 1987, with effect from 15 August 2025 subject to the individual not being under any disciplinary action and satisfactory continued performance," according to the draft.

The list contains unit-wise names of personnel who have been chosen for the honour.

Sources in the defence establishment said that with the commissioning, the uniform and insignia worn by these personnel would also change accordingly.

The link opens to a document that also contains a second draft gazette, with one set of lists — 'To be Honorary Captain (on Retirement)' — enumerates retired personnel who will get the honour with effect from the dates shown against their names.

"The President is pleased to grant honorary ranks to the under mentioned Honorary Lieutenants and JCOs on the eve of Independence Day 2025 on retirement under Para 179 of the Regulation for the Army 1987, with effect from the dates shown against their names," the second draft reads.

In the second draft gazette, one set of lists — 'To be Naib Risaldar/Subedar (on Retirement)' enumerates retired personnel who will get the honour with effect from the dates shown against their names. PTI KND AMJ AMJ