In a relief from summer heat, several parts of Tamil Nadu receive rainfall

Chennai: In a respite from sweltering heat, Chennai and nearby districts on Thursday received light to moderate rainfall and several other regions of Tamil Nadu too witnessed showers.

The intermittent overnight rainfall activity resumed in the morning bringing cheer to people and the India Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places and isolated heavy rain in some areas till May 19.

The rains are under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka. Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over south Tamil Nadu and Western Ghat areas, according to the IMD.

A number of regions in southern and western Tamil Nadu have been witnessing rainfall during this week and Cauvery delta districts too recorded rainfall.

Kovilankulam in Virudhunagar district received heavy rainfall of 8 cm, Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district 6 cm and Kilanilai (Pudukottai) and Thangachimadam (Ramanathapuram) 5 cm each.

The data was for the 24-hour duration ending at 8.30 am on May 15. This year, the southwest monsoon's arrival is likely on May 31 in Kerala.