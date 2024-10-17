In a veiled attack, Telangana CM slams BRS of trying to stall Musi river project

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) In a veiled attack on BRS, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the opposition party is trying to stall the state government's Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, he said those who "looted the state for 10 years like a daylight robbery" are now trying to create hurdles to the Musi project out of frustration of losing power.

He appealed to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to submit their doubts on the Musi project in writing to the government.

If they are not satisfied with the government's reply, he is ready to convene a special session of the Assembly to debate the issue, the CM said.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao, BRS MLA T Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender who claim to stand for those affected by the project should live on the banks of Musi for three months. If they stay there for three months, he is ready to give up the project, he said.

What the government has taken up is not "beautification" of Musi but its rejuvenation, he said.

The government plans to provide livelihood opportunities and alternative housing to those who are living under dirty conditions along the highly-polluted Musi, he said.

Describing Musi as a "wonder", he said the river originates at the "feet of a famous Shiva temple" in neighbouring Vikarabad district and flows through the city, also symbolising communal harmony.

The government undertook Musi rejuvenation as the river has become highly polluted due to neglect in the past, he said.

There is no city in the country in which a river flows in the middle of the city, the CM said.

The government has made a consortium of five renowned companies who will prepare project reports, covering various aspects, including the city's growth on par with world standards, Musi rejuvenation and generation of funds, he said.

The worth of the agreement with the consortium of five companies is Rs 141 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted in 18 months, he said.

The companies involved dealt with prestigious projects like 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat and 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad, he added.

The government would like to shift those living in the riverbed after addressing the issue of their rehabilitation, the chief minister said, adding that the government has not carried out any demolitions in Musi river.

Asked about environmental concerns over the VLF Naval Station for which foundation stone was laid in Vikarabad district recently, he said the issue is related to national security and that construction would be taken up in only eight to 10 per cent of the 2,900 acres allotted.

A similar station was established in Tamil Nadu many years ago and there has been no problem, he said.

Coming down heavily on BRS leader K T Rama Rao who voiced opposition to the project, he said all administrative clearances to the project were given during the previous BRS regime.

"We are safe only if the country is safe. If the country is not safe and if someone comes and drops a bomb... you know what (Ajmal) Kasab did. Those who are speaking here and trying to stall are like Kasabs. They say we will give our lives for the country," he said.

How can stalling the navy's project be justified and the issue does not concern any private company's business (but the project of the country's security), he said. He also said that one who does not have patriotism is worse than Kasab. PTI SJR SJR KH