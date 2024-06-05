In Assam, highest NOTA votes cast in Sonowal's Dibrugarh constituency

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, from where Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected, polled the highest number of NOTA votes in Assam, according to Election Commission data.

Of the total 2,40,301 'None of The Above' (NOTA) votes polled in the state, the highest 32,255 votes were cast in Dibrugarh.

The lowest 2,940 NOTA votes were recorded in Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.

The new Kaziranga constituency, from where BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was elected, recorded the second highest number of NOTA votes at 24,431, followed by 23,204 in Darrang-Udalguri from where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected.

In Guwahati, where BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi won, 20,249 such votes were polled. In Sonitpur, where BJP's Ranjit Dutta won, 18,748 NOTA votes were cast, while in Barpeta, which was won by AGP's Phani Bhushan Choudhury, 17,117 such votes were polled.

In Lakhimpur, which was retained by BJP's Pradan Baruah, 16,921 such votes were polled.

In Dhubri, which was wrested by Congress's Rakibul Hussain from AIUDF's three-time MP Badruddin Ajmal, 15,015 NOTA votes were recorded.

A total of 14,555 NOTA votes were cast in Jorhat, which was bagged by Congress's Gaurav Gogoi.

The BJP won nine seats and its allies the AGP and UPPL one each, while the Congress won three.

Elections to the 14 Lok Sabha seats were held in three phases -- on April 19, April 26 and May 7, with 81.56 per cent turnout recorded. PTI DG DG SOM