In attempt to steal taxi, man runs over and kills owner

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) In an attempt to flee after stealing a tax, a man ran over and killed the car owner in Kolkata on Tuesday, the police said.

The thief, in his late 20s, was arrested and booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident took place on central Kolkata's Zakaria Street on Tuesday morning when the accused found the key of the car was inside the taxi which was being washed. He got into it and tried to drive it away, police said.

"Seeing an unknown person was driving his taxi away, owner Mohammed Feroz rushed and stood in front of the vehicle to stop him. The accused somehow lost control of the car and hit him," a police officer said.

The 52-year-old owner was declared "brought dead" when taken to a nearby hospital, he said adding that an investigation is on. PTI SCH NN