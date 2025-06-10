In Bahraich, Adityanath slams 'glorification' of Salar Masood

Bahraich (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday opposed the glorification of Salar Masood, saying the punishment given to the "foreign invader" after being captured "guaranteed him a place in hell according to Islam".

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev and the launching of 384 development projects worth Rs 1,243 crore in Bahraich.

Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masood in a battle on the banks of the Chittora Lake in Bahraich in 1033 AD.

"I had said on the soil of Bahraich that glorification of foreign invaders should be stopped and that the national heroes must be honoured. And 1,000 years ago, such a tale of courage and bravery was written by Maharaja Suheldev on this very soil of Bahraich," he said.

Adityanath said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction that national heroes should be honoured.

"History may have done injustice to him (Maharaja Suheldev), but this double-engine government will not allow it," he said.

Referring to the battle in Chittora, Adityanath said, "Evil Salar Masood was caught alive, and he was given such punishment that it guaranteed him a place in hell according to Islam ('Dusht Salar Masood yehaan zindaa pakra liya gayaa, aur ussko sazaa bhi aisee hui ki jo Islam ke anusaar jahannum mein jaane kee guarantee deta hai')." The remarks come in the backdrop of the Bahraich district administration denying permission for the annual ‘Jeth Mela’ traditionally held at the dargah of Salar Masood from May 15 to June 15.

In an official statement, the administration on May 3 cited the prevailing atmosphere of public anger following incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Sambhal violence and concerns surrounding the amended Waqf Act as the reasons.