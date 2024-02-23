In bank robbery bid, masked men shoot and injure PNB cashier in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Two masked robbers entered a Punjab National Bank branch in Jaipur on Friday, held the staff members at gunpoint and one of them shot and injured the cashier, police said.

The duo have been arrested, they said.

According to the police, they entered the PNB branch in the Jhotwara area of the city to loot cash. They held the staff members at gunpoint and after an argument with cashier Narendra Singh Shekhawat, one of them fired at him.

The cashier sustained a bullet injury in the stomach and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Additional Commissioner of Police Kailash Chand Bishnoi said.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the branch and outside.

"One of the accused was carrying a country-made pistol and the other a dummy weapon," Bishnoi said.

He said a woman constable who was patrolling managed to nab one of the accused, identified as Bharat Singh. The second accused, Manoj Meena, who managed to flee from the spot, was arrested later. PTI AG SMN SMN