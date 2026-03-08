'In Bengal, only ghuspaithiye are welcomed': BJP slams CM Mamata over 'insult' to Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday lashed out at Mamata Banerjee over her remarks about President Droupadi Murmu and asked the West Bengal Chief Minister to stop talking about saving the Constitution if she "cannot respect" the President of the country.

"Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, only 'ghuspaithiye' (infiltrators) are welcomed. Doors are open for them," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"Rashtrapati ka kare apman, aur ghuspaithiyon ko baneye mehman (Insult the President and welcome infiltrators)," he said.

Banerjee on Saturday accused President Murmu of speaking "on BJP's advice", questioning her "silence" on "atrocities" against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Banerjee's remarks had come after President Murmu expressed her displeasure over the change of venue of the Santal conference, which she attended in the state, and the absence of the chief minister and her ministers during her visit.

Hitting back, Prasad said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is saying what could she do if President Murmu visits just two days in advance. This is her response." "What kind of response is this? Is it kind of respect that she has for a tribal woman who is President of India?" the BJP leader asked, adding, "This is very shameful and condemnable." Prasad further said, "I request Mamata ji that she must stop making the facade of the Constitution in danger if she cannot give respect to the President of India who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, apart from being the constitutional head. She is also a distinguished lady who hails from the tribal community." The former Union minister also accused Banerjee of exercising "dictatorship" in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's dictatorship has increased so much that she has become the law unto herself. This is not right. The country functions with democracy, dignity and institutions' respect. But, she has decided to disregard every institution," he charged.