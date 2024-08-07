In bid to increase footfall, Delhi zoo updates app to enhance visitor experience

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Visitors to the Delhi zoo will soon be able to not just book tickets on its mobile app but a new update will enable them to access a wealth of information that aim to increase footfall to the National Zoological Park.
The updated app will include an array of innovative features and details about the flora and fauna at the zoo, officials said.
It will not only help book tickets but also aid in attracting more visitors, situated on 176 acres near Purana Qila in central Delhi, they said.
"There are a variety of animals, as well as plants and trees, at the zoo. There is so much to know about this fauna and flora that is interesting and enjoyable to read and watch," zoo director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI.
The zoo had 1,16,783 (1.16 lakh) visitors in July compared to 1,16,653 in the year-ago period.
"The Delhi zoo is capable of accommodating 8,000-10,000 people on weekdays and 15,000-20,000 on weekends but we are yet to see these numbers," Kumar said.
"The footfall on Monday (August 5) was around 3,300 and that is why we are trying to implement new initiatives, apart from our modernisation plans. Our goal is to provide both education and entertainment," he added.
To boost the number of visitors, the zoo authorities plan to add more features, including information, notifications and guidelines for visitors, in the app.
"The 'Delhi Zoo' mobile app is used for booking tickets. Now we will make it more resourceful for visitors by enhancing its features to include information, notifications and guidelines," Kumar said.
Through the integration of artificial intelligence, the app will provide detailed information not just during visits but also after it, ensuring continuous engagement.
"The app will keep visitors connected to the zoo by providing updates and information not only about the exhibits inside but also the surrounding areas. It will offer information on plants and help visitors identify those in their daily lives," the zoo director said.
It will also enable the zoo deliver audio and video content, and provide push notifications, ensuring that visitors remain informed and connected.
"We are developing a system that allows visitors to receive push notifications and stay connected with the zoo through the app even after they leave. This will make the app much more engaging," Kumar said.
These efforts are part of the zoo's broader strategy to incorporate virtual reality experiences and educational entertainment, creating an immersive jungle atmosphere, he said.