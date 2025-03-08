In biggest drug haul in Goa's history, man held with hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 cr

Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) A man was arrested in Goa on Saturday allegedly with hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crore, which Crime Branch officials said is the biggest seizure of drugs in the history of the coastal state.

The man was held from Guirim village located between Panaji and Mapusa cities, a police spokesperson said.

"We seized 11.672 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crore from him. This is biggest seizure of drugs in Goa's history. He has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the spokesperson said.

Hailing the Crime Branch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Congratulations to the Crime Branch Goa Police for Goa's Biggest-Ever Drug Bust! In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch has successfully busted a drug racket, arresting an individual in possession of 11.672 kg of hydroponic weed worth '¹11.67 crores. This is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in keeping our state drug-free." The Goa government remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, he said, adding that intelligence networks will be strengthened and surveillance enhanced to crack down on such crimes to safeguard youth and society.

Hydroponics is a type of cultivation without soil in an artificial environment by using water-based mineral nutrient solutions. PTI RPS BNM