In biggest haul in Assam drugs worth over Rs 100 cr seized, 4 arrested

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) In the biggest drug haul in Assam different types of the contraband valued at over Rs 100 crore was recovered in Karimganj district in the southern tip of the state on Tuesday and four peddlers were arrested, the police said.

The operation was conducted jointly by the special task force of Assam police and Karimganj district police.

The drugs were brought into Assam from Mizoram and three persons from that state were among the four arrested, the police said.

"This is probably the largest drug seizure in eastern India in terms of market value. The drugs confiscated is worth at least Rs 100 crore in the market," STF deputy inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI.

He was quick to add that prices of narcotics have gone up due to continuous and effective operations and aggressive actions by Assam Police.

Asked about details of the operation, Mahanta said "We got an input about movement of drugs from Mizoram and initiated the operation. We intercepted a car bearing Mizoram registration plate at Suprakandi under Nilambazar police station (in Karimganj) at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday," The police team searched the vehicle and recovered 5.1 kg of heroin, 64,000 Yaba tablets and four packets of foreign cigarettes concealed inside the side body panels of its trunk, he added.

Among the four arrested is a woman from Mizoram. She along with two others apprehended hail from Thenzawl in Mizoram, while the fourth in an inhabitant of Karimganj itself, the DIG said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his post on 'X' lauded the Assam Police and termed it the biggest drug haul in the state.

Reacting to Sarma's appreciation, Assam director general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, "Grateful for the appreciation and recognition Sir. Our commitment to fulfil your resolve of a drug free Assam is unwavering." PTI TR KK TR KK