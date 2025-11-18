In bilateral with UAE counterpart, MoS Seth pitches for co-production in defence sector

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, has urged that the two sides should "explore" joint research and co-development, and co-production in the defence sector.

The meeting took place on Monday, on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show.

Seth chaired an industry roundtable on the theme 'Defence Technology Collaboration and Manufacturing in India' on the second day of his visit to Dubai on Tuesday.

A total of 50 global and Indian industries participated in the event.

In his address, the Union minister highlighted the strength of Indian defence manufacturing capabilities and expanding the defence ecosystem.

He encouraged the companies to explore joint ventures and emerging opportunities for collaborations in India, the defence ministry said in a statement.

On the first day of his visit, Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart, on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show.

The Union minister emphasised the importance of interaction between the two sides through institutional mechanisms, participation in defence exhibitions and training cooperation. He urged the two sides to "explore joint research and co-development, and co-production in the defence sector".

Seth later inaugurated the India Pavilion where Defence Public Sector Undertakings and private industries like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, SFO Technologies and several defence start-ups have put up their stalls.

He visited the stalls and was apprised of the modern technology and equipment on display.

Seth also witnessed the aerial display by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas during the air show.

He interacted with the Indian diaspora in Dubai and commended the important contribution made by them as "brand ambassadors" of India.

Dubai Air Show is a biennial event held in the UAE. This year, over 1,500 leading exhibitors and more than 1.48 lakh industry professionals from 150 countries are participating in the event. The continued high-level participation from the Indian side demonstrates the growing strength of India-UAE bilateral relations, it said.