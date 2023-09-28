In BJP, tainted get promotion: NCP targets saffron party over Bidhuri

Mumbai, Sept 28 (PTI) The NCP has slammed the BJP for entrusting its controversial MP Ramesh Bidhuri with poll responsibility in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, saying the tainted get promotion in the saffron party.

Advertisment

Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi, is in the eye of a storm for his derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

“After @rameshbidhuri’s uncouth behavior in #LokSabha, I asked a question, “Will BJP also suspend him from their party or will they give him a promotion?” Answer is, he got a promotion as BJP’s Election-in Charge Of Tonk district in Rajasthan. In BJP the tainted get promotion,” NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto wrote on X.

With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in the Tonk district, which has four assembly seats, including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes as he is also from the same caste.

Advertisment

Pilot is also from the Gurjar community.

Bidhuri had been issued a show cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in Lok Sabha last Thursday sparked massive outrage, with the opposition demanding his suspension from the House.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP's remarks. Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

After he was assigned poll work in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are due in a few months, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'—yeh sab hai inka bakwaas.” TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP and said Bidhuri had been "rewarded" for his remarks against a Muslim MP. PTI PR NR