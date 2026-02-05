In bureaucratic reshuffle, Odisha govt transfers 21 IAS officers

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday made a reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring 21 IAS officers.

Development Commissioner DK Singh has been given additional charge of the Steel and Mines Department, while Surendra Kumar has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the General Administration & Pension and Grievances (GA&PG) Department with additional charge of the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Bishnupada Sethi, who was appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the GA&PG Department after CBI summoned him in a bribery case, has been appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). He will also hold the additional charge of Chief Administrator of the KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee has been appointed as ACS of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. He will continue to serve as Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, according to a notification.

Chithra Arumugum has been given additional charge as the Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar, and Usha Padhee made the Chairperson of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

NBS Rajput has been appointed the Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Departments, and he will remain the CMD of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

Anupam Saha, Additional Secretary to CM, has been given additional charge as MD of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC).