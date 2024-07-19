In case MP cop dies in line of duty, ex-gratia to be distributed equally between wife and parents

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) In the event of a Madhya Pradesh police jawan dying in the line of duty, the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia given by the government will be distributed equally between the deceased's wife and parents, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced.

"We have taken a decision that in the event of a state police jawan getting martyred, then the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to be paid will be divided between his wife and parents in the ratio of 50:50," a government official said on Friday quoting the chief minister.

The decision assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the parents of fallen braveheart Captain Anshuman Singh demanding from the Centre a revision in next of kin (NOK) rules after the late officer's wife reportedly left their home following her husband's death.

Captain Singh died while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year at an Indian Army camp in the Siachen glacier. Earlier this month, he was later posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

According to Army rules, when a jawan or officer gets gets married, their spouse’s name is listed as their next of kin rather than parents. In case of a soldier's death in the line of duty, the ex-gratia amount is given to the 'next of kin'. PTI MAS RSY