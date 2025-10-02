In centenary year, RSS to expand 'vyakti nirman' work, push 5-point social action plan: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) During its centenary year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will strive to spread its work of 'vyakti nirman' or character building across India and ensure its 'panch parivartan' initiative for social transformation is accepted by all sections, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

Delivering his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, marking 100 years of the RSS' formation, he noted the five-point 'panch parivartan' programme aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct.

The ‘panch parivartan' initiative focuses on social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance, and adherence to legal, civic, and constitutional duties, explained Bhagwat.

"During its centenary year, the RSS will expand its work of vyakti nirman across the country and ensure the panch parivartan programme, which aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct, is adopted by all sections through the examples set by swayamsevaks," he asserted.

Bhagwat maintained that apart from RSS swayamsevaks, other organizations and individuals are also conducting similar programmes and Sangh volunteers are trying to coordinate and assist them.

From time to time in world history, India has played a significant role in shaping its events and acted as a balancing force, providing a 'global dharma' that instils a sense of restraint and discipline in people's life, the RSS leader insisted.

"Our ancient ancestors organized a diverse society living in India as a rashtra (nation) to fulfil this responsibility," he stated.

Bhagwat emphasised that the Hindu society is the upholder and guardian of the noble idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

"Let us come together and once again establish this true identity of Bharat in the world, in tune with the present time, space and circumstances," he told the gathering. PTI CLS RSY