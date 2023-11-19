In Chandrasekhar Rao's home turf Gajwel, Mallanna Sagar oustees in dilemma on who to vote

Gajwel (Telangana): A large group of people displaced by the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, claimed to be the biggest artificial water reservoir in India, are in a deep dilemma as to who to cast their vote on November 30 as they are irked with the ruling dispensation over prolonged delay in receiving compensation despite almost three years passing since the evacuation of eight submerged villages.

The 6,800 affected families were relocated to the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Colony located at Mutraj Palli near Gajwel.

The colony was set up in 2021 and now there are over 11,000 eligible voters whom the political parties are wooing with a promise to pay the pending compensation and rehabilitation package.

There is a massive discontent among residents of R&R colony against BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is seeking third consecutive win in Gajwel assembly segment. KCR's former colleague and BJP MLA Etala Rajender, and Congress' Thumkunta Narsa Reddy are in fray to defeat the CM.

Upset over delay in receiving compensation, one of the oustees of Mallanna Sagar project, Indra Reddy from Pamulaparthi village is also in the poll race in Gajwel against Rao. A total of 44 candidates are contesting from here.

The eight villages that have submerged under Mallanna Sagar project were: Erravalli and Singraram in Kondapak mandal, Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Rampur and Lakshmapur in Thoguta mandal.

The Mallanna Sagar reservoir of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, launched on February 23, 2022, was constructed with a capacity of 50 tmcft at an outlay of Rs 7,400 crore with an aim to provide water to irrigation, drinking water and industries.

Asked about the mood of the residents of R&R colony, Etigaddakistapur village sarpanch Pratap Reddy said: "In the election campaign, all political parties are promising to address our grievances but people have lost faith. It's been three years that we have shifted to R&R colony, neither the CM has come to see us nor have we been able to reach him to discuss our problems. People are in a dilemma who to vote for." In a triangular contest, many residents are confused and not able to make up their mind which party will address their grievances. Many residents who are already facing the problems due to transfer of officials handling this matter fear that the change of ruling party will further aggravate, he told PTI.

Ravindar, an oustee from Pallepahad village who is yet to receive part of compensation, said, "We voted for BRS twice in the past. Some say vote for KCR, while others say Eatala. I have still not decided. We need change, this cannot go on." According to Reddy, out of 6,800 displaced families, about 1700 are still awaiting houses and flats that the government promised to compensate them. Around 400 children over 18 years old are yet to get a plot of 250 square yard each.

Nearly 300 senior citizens who opted for plot and 150 members who opted for cash Rs 5 lakh each have still not received the compensation. The compensation for 50 single women is still pending, he said.

On one hand, Reddy said many families have not yet received the compensation and rehabilitation package, while on the other they are facing several problems in the R&R colony. "The constructed houses provided to oustees are not of good quality, there are no basic amenities like schools and hospitals," he pointed out.

The temples and other infrastructure that were submerged under the Mallanna Sagar project have also not been compensated, he said, and hoped after the recent High Court order, the government will clear the pending compensation.

Noting that problems galore here, G Nandya -- an oustee and father-in-law of Pallepahad village sarpanch -- said, "However, it is safe to bet on KCR." KCR won the Gajwel seat in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls. In 2014, he won with a 19,391 vote margin, while in 2018 he defeated his nearest rival by more than 58,000 votes.

Gajwel remained a panchayat till 2012, when it was upgraded to a nagara panchayat, duly merging three gram panchayats and five other hamlets. There are 2.75 lakh eligible voters here.