In change of tack, Manjhi says ban on liquor in Bihar 'great'

Arrah, Nov 27 (PTI) In a change of tack, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday lavished praise on the prohibition law that has been in place in Bihar for nearly a decade, but pointed out that "implementation" has left much to be desired.

The former chief minister was responding to queries from journalists in Arrah, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, about the ban on sale and consumption of liquor imposed by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

"Prohibition is great. We cannot conceive of a better law. I am myself a living example of the benefits of shunning liquor. My father used to deal in intoxicants made out of the mahua fruit. He gave up the business at my insistence, which helped me complete my education and see where I have reached today," said Majhi, the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (S).

"But, I have always maintained that implementation has not been up to the mark. There is a nexus between bureaucrats and bootleggers, which is giving 'sharab bandi' a bad name. That must be addressed," said the Gaya MP.

Manjhi, whose son Santosh Kumar Suman is a minister in the state government, had earlier been critical of the complete ban on alcohol in the state.

Hailing from the Mahadalit community of rat-catchers (Musahar), he had been of the view that the stringent law in Bihar was affecting the poor, who should be allowed to enjoy their drink in reasonable limits.

He had also been alleging that, despite the ban, well-heeled people in the state were getting the liquor of their choice delivered to their homes. PTI NAC SOM