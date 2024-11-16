In Chinchwad, Gadkari talks of infra push, including Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru expressway

Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) The upcoming Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru expressway will reduce traffic snarls in Pimpri Chinchwad, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

He was addressing a rally for BJP's Shankar Jagtap, who is contesting from Chinchwad.

"We are building a expressway from Mumbai to Bengaluru, which will pass via the ring road here. It will reduce traffic jams in Pimpri Chinchwad. The cost of the expressway is Rs 55,000 crore," the Union minister for road transport and highways said.

Road projects comprising elevated stretches and flyovers costing Rs 80,000 crore have been approved for Pune, he said.

"The first is proposed from Nashik Phata to Khed, which will cost up to Rs 8,000 crore. Solapur to Yavat will be the second along with Narhe to Ravet Road in Pune city. Also, an elevated road will be constructed on Talegaon to Chakan route. This will cost Rs 7,000 crore," he said.

Gadkari said he not only announces grand projects but also ensures their completion.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM