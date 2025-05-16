In crackdown on 'anti-national elements', Assam Police arrest 4 more people

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Four more persons were arrested in Assam for allegedly indulging in "anti-national" activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He said they were arrested during a "crackdown against anti-national elements".

However, he did not mention the charges under which they were arrested or the details of the offences they had committed.

Those arrested were identified as Rosidul Ali of Tampulpur, Imdadur Rahman of Lakhimpur, Abdul Samad of Hojai and Sahabad Ali of Dhurbi, the CM said in a post on X.

Since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the police have arrested 64 persons till now in the state.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was earlier arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack. After he secured bail in that case, he was held under the stringent National Security Act. PTI SSG SSG SOM