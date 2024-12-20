In crackdown on noise pollution, Jammu Police seizes 5 modified Bullet motorcycles

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu Police on Friday launched a crackdown on modified silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city to address residents’ growing concerns over noise pollution.

Advertisment

Five Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with unauthorised silencers were seized by the police, officials said.

These motorcycles were reportedly causing excessive noise and disturbing the peace in the area.

"This action comes after numerous complaints from local residents affected by the loud noise generated by these modified vehicles," an official said.

Advertisment

Authorities stated that similar enforcement drives would be conducted across other areas of Jammu’s rural zone. They also plan to target individuals and businesses involved in selling and installing these illegal silencers under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The use of unauthorized modifications, particularly to silencers, is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Such alterations not only contribute to noise pollution but also compromise the bike's efficiency and pose potential safety hazards," the official added.

Police have urged vehicle owners to avoid making such modifications, warning that strict penalties will be imposed on those found violating the regulations. PTI AB AB ARD ARD