In debate on supplementary demands, LS members seek hike in local area development fund

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha members on Monday demanded a hike in local area development fund, saying the present Rs 5 crore was too less to carry out development activities in their constituencies.

As the House was discussing supplementary demands for grants, at least three members said the Rs 5 crore annual MP-LAD fund was too little to meet the development-related aspirations of the people.

Chandra Sekhar and Sheikh Abdul Rashid, both Independent members, and Neeraj Maurya of the Samajwadi Party demanded an increase in funds to up to Rs 15 crore per annum.

Members of Parliament have been repeatedly demanding a hike in MP-LAD funds for years, saying the amount is too meagre to carry out development activities in their respective constituencies.

The local area development (LAD) fund is managed by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.