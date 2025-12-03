In Delhi, DK Shivakumar says not meeting central leadership

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation about meeting the party's central leadership in Delhi amid a tussle for the CM's post in the state.

The Congress leader said he was in the national capital to attend a wedding and oversee preparations for the December 14 'Vote Chori' rally.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I have come to attend my friend's son's wedding, first thing. Second thing, I want to make arrangements for the 14th Vote Chori rally. We are expecting more than 10,000 people to come from Karnataka. I wanted to discuss with friends and colleagues about the arrangements. That's why I have come.... I am responsible for all these things." The deputy CM, who also holds the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said he would return early Thursday morning as a Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 11 AM.

"I am not expected to meet anyone as they are busy in the Parliament session. I don't want to embarrass them, and I have to go back," he said.

While Shivakumar flew to Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Mangaluru to take part in an event to commemorate the centenary of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru’s meeting with Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal delivered the keynote address at the event and subsequently had a lunch meeting with the CM.

Siddaramaiah told the media that he did not discuss politics with the AICC general secretary.

Siddaramaiah told the media that he did not discuss politics with the AICC general secretary.

When reporters pointed out that Shivakumar was going to Delhi, he replied, "Let him go. Has anyone said no to him?" Asked if he would go, the chief minister replied, "I will go only when I am invited. I was not invited, so I am not going." He added that if there is any direction from the party high command for a meeting in Delhi, it would be conveyed through Venugopal.