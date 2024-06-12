In dig at Hooda, Selja says party didn't win all Haryana seats for lack of proper feedback

Ambala, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja launched a veiled dig at Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday, saying if proper feedback was given to the high command and "politics of self" had not been pursued, the party could have won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five seats in Haryana.

Selja and former chief minister Hooda are known detractors and they were not seen sharing a stage during the entire election campaign The Congress had fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP contested the Kurukshetra seat.

Barring Selja, the eight other candidates put up by the Congress were considered Hooda loyalists or close to him.

"The kind of mood people of Haryana had, if proper feedback was given to the high command and politics of self had not been done, if assessment of tickets was done on merit, I am sure we would have won all 10 seats," Selja told reporters here, without taking Hooda's name.

She also addressed the media at Karnal. "Till the time there is 'me and mine' mindset, the party workers will suffer, the state will suffer," Selja said.

Counting the shortcomings, Selja said, "You can see what shortcoming where there. We could not take decision in time (on putting up a strong candidate) against chief minister, former CM." BJP leader and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar won against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja from the Karnal parliamentary seat, while incumbent Nayab Saini defeated Congress' Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly bypolls.

Selja also raised question on the kind of feedback given by Congress leader Deepak Babaria, who is party's Haryana affairs incharge. "Had our incharge given timely suggestion to the high-command, we could have won 10 seats." About the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, which are due in October, she said efforts should be made to ensure these shortcomings are not repeated.

"I have been repeatedly saying this -- 'mai our mere ki rajneeti kharab karti hai'. If this continues, it means betraying people too." "Vidhan Sabha elections are not far and we have to pull up our socks," she said in response to a question.