In eye of storm over 'pahadi' remark, Uttarakhand minister Premchand Aggarwal resigns

Dehradun: Uttarakhand minister Premchand Aggarwal resigned from the Cabinet on Sunday, weeks after his remark in the assembly on people from the state's hill regions had sparked protests.

Aggarwal, who held key portfolios, including finance and parliamentary affairs, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, according to an official statement.

During the budget session in February, Aggarwal reacted angrily to a comment directed towards him by Congress MLA Madan Bisht and said he had not fought for Uttarakhand's statehood to see a day when a dichotomy would be made between 'pahadi' and 'desi'.

Aggarwal had also uttered an objectionable word during his argument with the opposition MLAs. His remark sparked anger among the people, especially those from the state's hill areas.

The minister had expressed regret over his remark and the BJP's state leadership also summoned and instructed him to exercise restraint.