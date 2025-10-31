In failed robbery bid, thieves flee after firing two rounds in jewellery shop

Palghar, Oct 31 (PTI) A gang of robbers fired two rounds inside a jewellery shop in Boisar town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, but left the place without looting any valuables from the place, police said.

The incident of failed robbery attempt occurred around 11.30 am in the shop located in Ganesh Nagar area of Boisar, in which the accused left their weapon behind before fleeing from the spot, they said.

"A gang of robbers stormed the jewellery shop and fired two rounds. Fortunately, the bullets did not hit anyone. Thereafter, the thieves immediately escaped from the spot, but left their weapon behind while beating a hasty retreat," an official of Boisar police station said.

After being alerted a police team reached the site and recovered the revolver, which was sent for a forensic analysis, he said.

No FIR has been registered so far and a probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR NP