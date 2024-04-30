In first, Akhara Parishad appoints four from SC and ST communities as Mahamandaleshwars

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad for the first time appointed four mahants belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as "Mahamandaleshwars" at an event here in Gujarat.

Advertisment

The Mahamandaleshwar title, which means "superior of great or numerous monasteries", is used by some Hindu monks representing a specific akhara or a sampradaya monastery for Sanyasis.

One of the main organisers, Rajesh Shukla, said this is the first time in 1,300 years that saints from SC and ST communities were conferred with the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' in a bid to promote the concept of equality in the Hindu religion.

"We started this initiative four years ago with a vision to free Hindu religion or 'Sanatan Dharm' from the shackles of language and regionalism," said Shukla, chief strategist of National Intellectual Advisory, and principal trustee of One More Chance, an NGO.

Advertisment

We need to have Mahamandaleshwars who would work for the society, religion and country. We all came together and today our hard work paid off, he said.

"The four from Gujarat who were appointed as Mahamandaleshwar today belonged to the weaker sections of the society. This is for the first time in 1,300 years when Akhara Parishad appointed people from the SC and ST communities. This new tradition has begun today and I am confident that we will make 100 such Mahamandaleshwars in the next 3 to 4 years," said Shukla.

The new Mahamandaleshwars include Sant Shri Shanaldasji Mangaldasji of Dasi Jivan Ki Jagah, Gondal, Sant Shri Shamaldasji Premdasji of Kabir Temple at Rajpara in Bhavnagar, Sant Shree Kirandasji of Valmiki Akhara at Bhavnagar and Sant Shree Krishnavadanji Maharaj of Sant Akkal Saheb Samadhi Sthan at Than village in Surendranagar.

At the event held near Science City, the ritual of 'Pattabhishek' was performed by Mahant Ravindrapuri Ji Maharaj, Chairman of All India Akhada Parishad, and Mahant Harigiri Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of All India Akhada Parishad and Guardian of Juna Akhada International. PTI PJT NSK