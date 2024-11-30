In first post bypoll-review meet, Mayawati tells BSP’s UP, U'khand workers to address shortcomings

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Saturday tasked the party cadre with the responsibility of arresting the party's electoral slide by identifying and addressing shortcomings at local levels in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the two states where the BSP has continued to fare poorly.

So much so that after yet another embarrassing loss in all nine seats in the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati announced that her party won't contest any byelections, a gesture that meant little in the face of a string of electoral reverses.

BSP candidates were pushed to the third spot in seven seats while in two seats, they finished a dismal fifth, below even Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and AIMIM candidates.

That is why at Saturday's stocktaking meeting of the party, first since the bypoll loss, she stressed on the need for Dalits and Ambedkarites to unite in their struggle for political empowerment.

"She stressed that the fight for the 'master key' to power must intensify to free the society from the grip of casteist and communal forces,” according to an official statement issued by the BSP after the meeting.

“The BSP president reviewed the party's organisational progress and directed the officials to address shortcomings at the district and divisional levels," as per the statement. Interestingly, Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand wasn't visible in the photos of the meeting that were posted from BSP chief's verified X handle. Akash was also missing from the bypoll campaign.

Mayawati also noted the challenges posed by the opposition parties, urging the BSP workers to prepare for upcoming electoral battles with renewed vigour.

Referring to the state election results in Haryana earlier this year and recently in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, she criticised the influence of money, muscle power and misuse of government machinery in undermining free and fair polls.

She warned that "such practices erode public faith in democratic institutions" and called for "stringent measures to restore trust". During Saturday's meeting, Mayawati also hit out at the BJP, accusing it of diverting public attention from pressing issues like unemployment, poverty and inflation by using divisive tactics similar to the previous Congress governments.

"The BJP's promises during the elections are forgotten once in power, leaving fundamental issues unresolved," she said, according to the statement. Mayawati also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for prioritising religious agendas over constitutional responsibilities.

She emphasised that economic struggles, unemployment and lack of education continue to affect millions in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.

"The government's failure to fulfill its responsibilities has pushed the public into deeper poverty and backwardness," she said.

She also called on the Centre and the Opposition to ensure that the Winter Session of Parliament focuses on the country's pressing problems rather than partisan clashes.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's appeal stemmed from disruptions in the proceedings in both houses of Parliament this week over allegations against the Adani Group, the Sambhal mosque survey dispute, among others.

"Parliament must function in the broader interest of people. Both the ruling party and the opposition must demonstrate seriousness to address the challenges facing the nation," she added.

Speaking on the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to his vision of a welfare-oriented and egalitarian society. She announced plans for programmes on December 6 to honour Dr Ambedkar's contributions.

BSP supporters will gather at prominent sites in Uttar Pradesh like the Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow and the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, while similar events will take place across other states. PTI KIS MAN SKY SKY