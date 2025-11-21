In first public speech after resigning as VP, Dhankhar praises RSS philosophy, vision

Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has maintained a low profile since stepping down as Vice President exactly four months ago citing health reasons, made his first public address on Friday at a book launch, praising the RSS philosophy and vision of making a stronger nation.

After his sudden mid-term resignation from office on July 21 this year, Dhankhar chose a politically significant platform for his re-emergence -- the launch of the book "Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa" (We and This World), authored by RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya.

Addressing a gathering that included spiritual leaders and prominent media figures, Dhankhar spoke of national confidence, cultural roots, and the preservation of institutional integrity.

After his resignation, which was accepted just hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he was last seen at the swearing-in ceremony of his successor C P Radhakrishnan in September.

Praising the author and the book's timing -- ahead of the Sangh's centenary year -- Dhankhar articulated a clear focus on civilisational strength.

"We must engage with the world from a position of inner confidence and civilizational strength," he said, adding that the book acted like a "tonic for the mind" to stimulate thought and strengthen conviction in India's cultural foundation.

Beginning his speech in Hindi, he said, "We are living in an era where perception determines reality. No matter how much you continue to deny it." Later, the former vice president said he was going to continue his speech in English "....and I will explain my intention behind this.

"Those from whom the challenge is coming, those who do not understand, those who do not want to understand, and who want to discredit at any cost, they will not grasp my true intention until I speak in their specific language," he said.

Dhankhar said, "The book persuades us to realize that Bharat, shaped by over 6,000 years of sustained civilizational wisdom, has the unique capacity to guide the world that is in turbulence." The former vice president said that amid unprecedented global churning in security, economy challenges, and menacing climate change alongside demographic anxieties, information warfare, disruptive technology onslaughts and civilizational contestation, the book urges India to draw on its deepest inheritance: `Rashtra as cultural unity, Dharma as moral order, Nyaya as just governance, and human dignity as national bedrock, empowering a confident and rooted India to shape global outcomes.' The book is a medium for understanding the challenging and complex present, and inspiring for building the future, Dhankhar added.

"This is a collection of articles written over a period of eight years. That's why there are two articles on Pranab Da (former president Pranab Mukherjee). We will definitely realise our cultural foundation and roots," he said.

Referring to the visit of the former President to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and the controversy surrounding it, he said, "The visit of Dr Pranab Mukherjee to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in June 2018 raised many eyebrows and generated sharp reactions, with some even describing the visit as blasphemous.

"The extremity and enormity of the condemnation seemed boundless. It was orchestrated to emerge as a narrative to dampen a nationalistic stance. Yet Pranab Da, one of the tallest statesmen of his time, put the entire controversy to rest by reflecting in the visitor's book at the birthplace of the RSS founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar: "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Dhankhar said.

Recently a narrative was also made about him, he said amid laughter from the audience, but did not elaborate on it further.

The prime responsibility for shaping a blossoming Bharat rests with its people. It is the citizens who have the enormous potential to sculpt a robust spirit of economic nationalism, build a resilient ecosystem of security, and nurture a deep cultural pride, Dhankhar said.

He made a strong statement regarding his personal philosophy and dedication to public life, saying "To be ever in service to the nation is my mission and passion, and all my actions are underscored by this commitment." He further underscored a key constitutional tenet by emphasising that "institutional integrity is quintessential, non-negotiable and inalienable facet of any society premised on dharma (righteous conduct)." He also mentioned five initiatives of the RSS -Samajik Samrasta (Social Harmony), Kutumb Prabodhan (Family Upliftment), Paryavaran Sanrakshan (Environmental Protection), Swadeshi and Aatmanirbharta (Self-reliance and Self-sufficiency), and Nagrik Kartavya (Civic Duty).

Talking about opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said, "The strategised opposition to the recently legislated CAA is wholly untenable and misconceived. as CAA aims to provide relief to persecuted religious minorities without affecting the rights of any existing citizens, reflecting India's humane outlook and historical consciousness." "India continues to promote peace, security, and shared progress. Swami Vivekananda in his reflection aptly captured this spirit: "If there is any land on this earth that can lay claim to be the land where humanity has attained its highest towards greatness, towards generosity, towards purity, towards calmness, above all, the land of introspection and of spirituality, it is India," he said.

Dhankhar's choice of the RSS-affiliated event is being viewed by analysts as a powerful political signaling of his continued commitment to the ruling party's ideological ecosystem.

The programme was also addressed by Peethadheeshwar, Shri Anand Dham Ashram, Vrinavan Mathura, Shri Reeteshwar ji Maharaj; Vaidya himself; Vishnu Tripathi, Group Editor, Dainik Jagran, and Suruchi Prakashan's Rajiv Tuli.

Though the media tried its best to talk to Dhankhar, he walked away without taking any questions after the program.