In first visit to Manipur after 2023 ethnic violence, PM to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore

Imphal, Sep 11 (PTI) Over two years after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on September 13 and unveil projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Opposition parties have been criticising the Prime Minister for not visiting the northeastern state, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate infrastructure projects totaling Rs 1,200 crore from the state capital Imphal dominated by the Meiteis, they said.

It was being speculated for the past few days that Modi would club his official visit to neighbouring Mizoram with one in Manipur, but no confirmation was available from either the government or the BJP.

However, on Thursday evening, the government put up a large billboard announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and at Kangla Fort in the state capital on September 13.

The hoarding came up at Keisampat Junction, a key location in Imphal, which is also close to the BJP’s state headquarters. More such billboards are expected to be put up in the state.

Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government issued an advisory asking the public attending a “VVIP programme” in Peace Ground on September 13 not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition..

A notification that did not mention the Prime Minister’s name also advised the public to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM’s visit as a "very fortunate" one for the people and the state.

"It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people… Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to the people. Modi is the first PM to visit during such hard times," the BJP MP said.

In a video message, Leishemba also asked all to welcome Modi and not to make any boycott call.

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the officials said.

Both state and central forces’ personnel have been deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being constructed for the prime minister's function.

Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps, also undertook a visit to Manipur to review the security situation.

He visited critical security zones along the Maphitel Ridge and Maphou Dam area in Kangpokpi district, and carried out an operational review of army formations deployed in the region, a statement said.

Stressing the importance of mission readiness, he directed the formations to remain vigilant and responsive to rapidly evolving situations, particularly in conflict-sensitive areas, it said.

Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting round-the-clock inspection of the Kangla Fort, and boats of the Manipur disaster management force have been employed for patrolling the moats that surround the fort.

Kangla Fort served as the ancient seat of power for the then Manipuri rulers before the annexation of the princely kingdom in 1891. The fort, which is surrounded by moats on three sides and the Imphal river on the Eastern side, encloses a large polo field, a small forest, ruins of temples and state archaeological offices.

Police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed and bamboo barricades constructed along the route leading to the Peace Ground. PTI CORR RG NN RBT