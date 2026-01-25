In first visit to UP as BJP chief, Nitin Nabin warns against 'divisive forces' ahead of 2027 polls

Mathura (UP) (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday urged party workers to prepare for the 2027 Assembly polls, warning them of "forces" who emerge during elections to divide the country and undermine the Constitution.

In his maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh after being elected the BJP's president, Nabin congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts to preserve Sanatan traditions in the state, which he said was now leading the country's development journey.

UP has transformed remarkably under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath, he said, addressing a gathering organised to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Mathura.

“The 2027 (polls) are approaching. There are forces in the country who are working to divide and weaken (baatne aur kaatne) the nation, and disrespect the Constitution. Such forces resurface whenever elections come, and we must be prepared to fight them politically,” the BJP chief said.

"Sometimes they are seen praising the Constitution. Those who undermined the Constitution are also roaming freely. Those who only promoted anarchists are also around. We haven't forgotten that the UP government once ran at gunpoint. Today, if the UP government is functioning, it is because of the people's votes," he added in a veiled criticism of opposition parties.

Nabin urged party workers to work harder as rapid development in Uttar Pradesh is hated by people who treated politics as a "time pass" activity.

“That is why I appeal to all workers to strengthen their booths with the 2027 elections in mind,” he said, adding that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ public events would be organised at every booth in the coming months.

Nabin exuded confidence that the BJP would form a government again after the 2027 polls that are expected to be held early next year.

He credited BJP workers for the party’s electoral successes over the years, saying their years of struggle had resulted in the formation of BJP governments at the Centre multiple times.

“Today, every state in the country is moving on the path of development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, with Uttar Pradesh playing a leading role,” he said.

Nabin lauded Adityanath for his efforts "in turning Uttar Pradesh into an 'uttam pradesh' (excellent state)", which was once considered a "bimaru" state, plagued by poor governance and lawlessness.

The BJP chief praised the state government for promoting cultural heritage in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura, while simultaneously pushing development projects.

“Undoubtedly, every follower of Sanatan Dharma takes pride in a government that preserves Sanatan traditions and carries them forward,” he said.

Nabin said improved infrastructure, such as the Yamuna Expressway, reflected Uttar Pradesh’s emergence among the country’s leading states, and can now be compared to international standards.

He also lauded the cleanliness campaign launched by the Prime Minister, saying it had become a mass movement and a part of public behaviour since 2014.

“The prime minister has always ensured that development schemes reach the last person,” Nabin said. Welfare initiatives aimed at farmers, labourers and the poor were strengthening public trust in the BJP, he said.

Addressing the public meeting, Adityanath welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the post.

Nabin reached Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway, where BJP workers accorded him a rousing welcome at the Bajna Cut in the Mant area.

Adityanath welcomed the BJP president after his arrival on Sunday. Nabin and Adityanath visited the Shri Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple by ISKCON Bengaluru located on the Vrindavan Marg where they listened to the prime minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

The chief minister, addressing the public meeting, said it was a matter of pride that Nabin's maiden visit as the BJP chief was to Mathura, the sacred land of Lord Krishna.