In Germany, Tamil Nadu govt inks MoUs to get Rs 3,201 cr investments

Chennai, Sep 1 (PTI) During the ongoing German visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin, MoUs were signed there with 3 companies on Monday securing Rs 3,201 crore investment, creating jobs for over 6,200 people, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with senior executives of the BMW Group on the company’s expansion plans in Tamil Nadu.

In Düsseldorf, MoUs were signed in the presence of the CM with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst, bringing in investments worth Rs 3,201 crore and creating 6,250 jobs in Tamil Nadu, the government said in an official release.

Knorr-Bremse, headquartered in Munich, Germany, signed an MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Kanchipuram and Chennai to set up a state-of-the-art facility for railway doors and braking systems. This project will create 3,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s rapidly growing railway components and advanced engineering ecosystem.

Nordex Group, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers. The company signed an MoU to expand its existing plant in Tiruvallur district with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, generating employment for 2,500 people.

ebm-papst, headquartered in Mulfingen, and a global leader in electric motors and fans, signed an MoU to expand its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai and further invest Rs 201 crore over the next 5 years to scale up manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, creating 250 jobs.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, TRB Rajaa, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, Tharash Ahmed, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, and other senior government officials were present.

In a social media post, the CM said: "Germany visit turns the spotlight on Tamil Nadu MoUs signed with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group and ebm-papst, along with meaningful engagement with BMW leaders, reflect the world’s growing confidence in our state. Tamil Nadu moves ahead as a centre of excellence, carrying strength, vision and the promise of shaping global industry." Stalin, further said he visited the Tamil department library of Cologne University and recalled the Rs 1.25 crore grant provided by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the closure of the Tamil Department.

Such support did not go waste considering the keen interest for Tamil language among German scholars there, the CM said naming 3 Germans.

BJP leader K Annamalai, citing news reports said the Tamil department of that varsity was closed in October last year. News reports appeared in January this year in this regard, Annamalai claimed.

The BJP leader said Stalin should halt publicity as it was of no use and instead take appropriate steps to set up the Tamil department again in Cologne University.