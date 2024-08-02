In Goa village shop, American discovers content for his Insta story

Panaji: An American content creator touring India was surprised with the consumables, particularly sachets of shampoos and spices, sold at a shop in a Goa village.

Nick Gray, who has authored the book ‘The Two Hour Cocktail Party’, has posted a video about the shop on his Instagram handle @nickgraynews, drawing several comments.

“I will show you everything for sale inside a small village shop in Goa, India,” he captioned the video.

Gray said he was surprised to learn that the shop does not accept cash or credit cards but has a monthly credit system.

“Let me show you. I'm in the state of Goa here in India, and I want to show you all the different things that are available in the shop. But one thing, specifically, are these individual servings of shampoo, coffee, more shampoo, spices. I’ve never seen those individual packets before,” he said in the video.

During his interaction with the woman at the counter, he even tried to use a bit of Hindi asking, “Ye kya hai?” “Now, this woman sells everything, including bananas from the local gardens, some onions, potatoes. There's also coconuts over here, which I thought was so cool. Here's a nice coconut, if you'd like one,” Gray said in the video.

Besides the strips of sachets of various daily-use items, Gray said the shop’s credit system left him intrigued.

“And by the way, they don't accept cash or credit cards. There's a monthly credit system,” he said.

The Instagram videos garnered several comments. One of his followers wrote, “Being an Indian I never thought pan Patti shop can be content too!” Another follower was excited about the monthly credit system. The user wrote, “Can you explain a little more about the monthly credit system used in these shops? Definitely an interesting concept!”