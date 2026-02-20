In Gujarat, Nabin slams 'part-time politicians', forces indifferent to common man, nation's security

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat, where he attacked the opposition parties, saying some forces, who do not care about the nation's security or its common man, were trying to rise again ahead of the elections.

Some part-time politicians will also appear during the elections, he said, urging people to ignore and defeat them.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held in December 2027, while the Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in 2029.

Addressing party leaders, workers and others who gathered in large numbers to welcome him at the Ahmedabad airport, Nabin said, "Looking ahead to 2027 and 2029, we must be fully prepared. There are forces trying to rise again - forces that do not care about the nation's security or its common man, but think only of themselves." "BJP workers are full-time politicians, who remain among the people and work continuously. However, during elections, some part-time politicians will also appear. We must build such strong relationships with people that they do not even consider those part-time politicians," he added.

Nabin said it was his first visit to Gujarat after taking over as the BJP president.

"The spirit and warmth with which Gujarat is leading the entire nation is truly remarkable. The sons of this land are today leading not only the country but also making their mark globally. I bow to this sacred land," he said.

"This is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the nation the powerful idea of non-violence, through which India earned a unique identity in the world. It is also the land that took the responsibility of uniting India. We can proudly say that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, country's first home minister, played a historic role in unifying the country, making every citizen proud that a son of Gujarat united India," he added.

Gujarat has given birth to many great personalities who strengthened the country's culture and heritage. In the 21st century, if India is moving forward on the path of development while preserving its heritage, the credit goes to Gujarat's son and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin said.

He also praised Union minister Amit Shah for expanding the BJP's presence and taking it to "unprecedented heights".

The brothers and sisters of Gujarat have proven their excellence in every field. Gujarat has been known as the birthplace of movements. But here, movements are not only for change, but are also for development and for generating new energy, he said.

"When you vote, you do not merely choose a government for Gujarat or elect a chief minister, you empower leadership that moves the entire country forward. We consider serving the people as our duty, following the vision of our PM. We must stay connected to the people and continue serving Gujarat with that same spirit," he added.

Nabin was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BJP's state unit president Jagdish Vishwakarma and city unit chief Prerak Shah.

Nabin's visit to the state coincides with that of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to arrive in Gujarat on a two-day visit beginning Saturday. PTI KVM PD NP