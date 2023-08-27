In Haridwar, BJP chief J P Nadda bats for environmental protection

Dehradun: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday planted saplings under his party's 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and gave the message of environmental protection.

Advertisment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the event organised at Amrit Vatika of Rishikul Ayurveda College. Both the leaders also paid floral tributes to Hindutva icon Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

Nadda also listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' along with BJP workers.

On a one-day visit to Uttarakhand, Nadda will preside over the state BJP core group meeting after participating in the Shantikunj conference in Haridwar.

Nadda received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Haridwar.