In Haryana, local Samadhan camps bridge gap between officials and public

Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) Signature Solera resident Nitin Garg spent several days trying to find officials to correct his property tax records. Yet, his complaint was resolved in a mere 35 seconds when he reached the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's Samadhan camp.

Local Samadhan camps, organised by municipal and panchayat bodies as part of an initiative by the Haryana government, are bringing swift relief to residents, an official said on Sunday.

These camps are resolving public grievances on the spot, creating a positive impact as they bridge the gap between officials and the general public, he added.

Garg's complaint was addressed by Additional Commissioner Satish Parashar at the Samadhan camp, a statement said.

A grateful Garg expressed his appreciation for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar and the camp officials for the initiative.

Bangar also demonstrated the initiative's commitment to accountability.

When residents from Rajendra Park's Ekta Wali Gali flagged broken sewer lids in the area, he ordered immediate action and penalised four officials for negligence, the statement said.

The civic body hosts Samadhan camps daily from 9 am to 11 am. PTI COR SZM