In Haryana strategy meet, Cong directs party leaders not to speak on internal matters in public

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's preparedness for the Haryana Assembly elections and gave a message of unity to all state leaders, asking them not to speak in public about internal organisational matters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened the meeting of all state leaders from Haryana and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and urged them to win the trust of all communities in the state to oust the BJP.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, newly-elected MPs, former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former union minister Kumari Selja and PCC chief Uday Bhan were present at the meeting.

"At the meeting of Haryana Congress leaders held at AICC under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun kharge ji and Former CP and LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji, a clear directive was issued to all leaders to avoid making any public statements regarding any differences or internal matters of the party," Venugopal said in a post on X after the meeting.

"We will unitedly take the BJP head on," he said.

Kharge alleged that the BJP has "betrayed" the farmers and youth of Haryana, as he congratulated all newly-elected MPs of the party and every worker.

"In the coming elections, we have to gain the trust of people of all communities.

"10 years of BJP rule has stopped development in Haryana. Hundreds of recruitment exams have been rigged, farmers have been brutally tortured, lathicharges have been done, atrocities have been committed on Dalits, backward classes, atrocities have been committed on women, crime has increased," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Due to this misgovernance, Haryana has strayed from the path of development. No new infrastructure has been built. Not even a single unit of electricity has been added to the power sector. And now Modi ji has made the failed Chief Minister of 9 years the Power Minister of the country," he said.

The Congress president said the future of the brave patriotic soldiers of Haryana is being played with through the Agneepath scheme.

"Modi ji had promised to increase the MSP of the farmers by one and a half times in Haryana itself, but it has not been fulfilled till date.

"The 'Beti Bachao' scheme was also started in Haryana, but our Olympic Champions had to sit on the streets to demand their respect. What could be more unfortunate than this? We all have to unite and raise the voice of the people," he said.

Venugopal said that, "A decade of misrule and atrocities against the farmers, youth, women and marginalised sections of society is about to end as we are determined to win the upcoming Haryana assembly elections." He said the Congress chief and former party president met senior leaders of the Haryana Congress to take stock of election preparations in the state.

Later, AICC in-charge Deepak Babaria said the Congress will go it alone in the assembly polls.

"That is the understanding which we have today. But if there is any other proposal from other parties coming to the high command, then things may change," Babaria said.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal held a meeting with 40 leaders of party's Haryana unit today. Our vote share increased to 47.69 per cent in Haryana in Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rahul Gandhi praised us for this, and directed us to work unitedly for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls," he added.

Babaria, however, did not comment on the AAP's decision to go it alone in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

"I am not going to comment on what they are thinking, but it will certainly benefit the BJP," he said.

The Haryana Assembly elections are slated later this year and the Congress is expecting to do well and oust the BJP government out of power.

A similar session for Jammu and Kashmir would also be held this week. The party has already held consultations with its leaders from Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where the assembly elections are also due later this year.

For Jammu and Kashmir, where the election is yet to be declared, the strategy meeting would be held on Thursday.

The Congress leadership has planned the meetings well in advance after being buoyed by the party's performance in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are slated later this year.

The tenure of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, while that of the Haryana Assembly ends on November 3. The tenure of the Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2025.

The Supreme Court has said the election in Jammu and Kashmir should be held before September 30. PTI SKC AS AS